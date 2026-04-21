New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited announced a new agreement to supply hybrid renewable power to Shell India's assets in Gujarat and Karnataka. According to an exchange filing by CleanMax, the collaboration will cover multiple sites with a total installed capacity of approximately 30 MW. The move supports Shell's efforts to advance lower-carbon operations across its critical infrastructure in the country.

In Gujarat, CleanMax is developing a 16.83 MW hybrid renewable energy plant that includes 6.93 MWp of solar and 9.90 MW of wind capacity. This project, implemented under the group-captive model, will supply renewable power to Shell's LNG terminal at Hazira, Surat. The hybrid configuration supports the energy-intensive operations of the terminal and enhances supply stability and operational resilience.

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Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with Shell in India to lower the carbon-footprint of its operations in Gujarat and Karnataka, in line with the company's net zero ambitions. This enables critical operations across key markets to adopt cleaner energy, and to me, signals a crucial phase in corporate leadership--one where sustainability is integrated directly into core operational decision-making."

"Commercial and Industrial consumers account for nearly half of India's electricity demand, making corporates key to the country's energy transition. Long-term, tailored, renewable solutions will therefore play a critical role in enabling businesses to reduce carbon intensity while ensuring reliability and cost stability," Jain added.

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For the Karnataka operations, CleanMax is developing a 13.2 MW hybrid plant consisting of 9.9 MWp of solar capacity in Jagalur and 3.3 MW of wind capacity in Honawad. The power from these facilities will go to the Shell Technology Centre in Bengaluru, which is one of the company's three global innovation hubs. This centre houses advanced engineering, digital, and pilot testing facilities for current and future energy systems.

Under the group-captive framework, both companies will co-invest in the development of these renewable energy assets. The projects are expected to generate approximately 66,832 MWh of renewable energy annually based on the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson of Shell Group of Companies India and SVP, Shell Lubricants, Asia Pacific, said, "As energy demand grows across complex assets, hybrid renewable solutions offer a practical pathway to balance reliability with a need to decarbonise operations. Our collaboration with CleanMax reflects this approach across key facilities in Gujarat and Karnataka, supporting Shell's ongoing efforts to decarbonise its operations and be a trusted partner in India's energy transition roadmap." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)