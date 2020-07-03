New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The following are the top sports stories at 1720 hours:

SPO-GOLF-LD IND

COVID-19 impact: Hero Indian Open cancelled

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Hero Indian Open, the biggest golf tournament the country hosts, was on Friday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD ACU

Would like to know who's involved: BCCI on T20 near Chandigarh streamed as Lankan Uva league match

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A T20 match played near Chandigarh but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka has caught the attention of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, Punjab Police and the island country's cricket board, which has rejected any involvement and vowed to take legal action.

SPO-CRI-SL-FIXING-PROBE

No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

Colombo, July 3 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the country's 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

SPO-CRI-FLOWER-YOUNIS

PCB, Pak team management decline comment on Flower's charge against Younis

Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board and the national team touring England have refused to comment on former batting coach Grant Flower's stunning claim that ex-captain Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat on receiving some unwanted advice.

SPO-GOLF-ATWAL

Mixed bag for Atwal at 2-under 70; lies 68th in his first event in 4 months

Detroit (Michigan), Jul 3 (PTI) Returning to competitive golf after four months, India's Arjun Atwal opened his campaign at the Rocket Mortgage Classis with a round of two-under 70.

SPO-CRI-KULDEEP

It's a challenge to bowl to Smith and De Villiers, says Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Australia's Steve Smith and retired South African swashbuckler AB de Villiers are the two batsmen, India's leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finds most challenging to contain.

SPO-CRI-WINDIES-SQUAD

Gabriel named in West Indies squad for England series

Manchester, Jul 3 (PTI) Seasoned paceman Shannon Gabriel, returning from an ankle surgery, has been drafted into the 15-man West Indies Test squad for the Test series against England beginning on July 8.

SPO-CRI-HUSSEY

Fearful about T20 World Cup going ahead as planned, could be logistical nightmare: Hussey

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey is fearful of the prospect of Australia hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November and says a 16-team event amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be a logistical nightmare.

SPO-CRI-INZAMAM

There was environment of fear in Pakistan team during 2019 WC: Inzamam

Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) There was a sense of insecurity among Pakistan players during the 2019 World Cup, claims former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who also reckons that the PCB should have given Sarfaraz Ahmed more time as captain instead of removing him abruptly.

SPO-CRI-BABAR

Why compare me with Kohli or any other Indian player? Asks Babar

Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam is tired of his constant comparisons with India skipper Virat Kohli and says he would rather be compared to the greats at home. PTI

