New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IPL-STOKES-INTERVIEW

I would rather be in bio-bubble playing cricket than sit at home: Stokes

(Eds: PART 1 OF A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The monotony of being in a bio-bubble might be a concern for some but not for English all-rounder Ben Stokes who feels the isolating measure at least lets him play the sport he loves while the world battles a raging pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ICC-BCCI

India likely to back New Zealand's Greg Barclay for ICC chairman's post

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The BCCI is likely to back the candidature of New Zealand's Greg Barclay over Singapore's Imran Khwaja in the elections for the ICC chairman, a post vacated by India's Shashank Manohar after two terms in July this year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW

Rampaging KXIP meet Rajasthan Royals in must-win game

Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in an IPL match, here on Friday.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-3RDLD IND

Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

(Eds: Adding SAI assurance that it will pay for the players' quarantine in Germany)

Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 29 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdrawn.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SURYAKUMAR-SHASTRI

Shastri urges Suryakumar Yadav to stay "strong and patient" after Australia snub

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) National coach Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to "stay strong and patient" after the Mumbai Indians batsman impressed with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the IPL despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India's tour of Australia.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CODE

Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya reprimanded for heated exchange during IPL clash

Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris and his Mumbai Indians' counterpart Hardik Pandya have been reprimanded for a verbal altercation during their teams' IPL clash here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD

Suryakumar has burning desire to don India blue: Kieron Pollard

Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard was effusive in his praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who made quite a statement with a match-winning IPL knock after being overlooked for national duty, and said the batsman is driven by a "burning desire" to don the India blue.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KATICH

Suryakumar took it away from us: RCB head coach Katich

Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock pushed them out of the contest said Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich as his side lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

SPO-CRI-AUS-SQUAD

Young all-rounder Green makes it to Australia squad for India series, Henriques also returns

Melbourne, Oct 29 (PTI) Australia on Thursday included young all-rounder Cameron Green in their T20 and ODI squad for the limited-overs series against India while Moises Henriques returned to national fold after three years following his exploits in the Big Bash League.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR-DHONI

Would not be surprised if MS Dhoni is retained as CSK captain in 2021: Gambhir

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings owners share such mutual trust and fabulous relationship that he could be retained as captain of the side in 2021 despite enduring an abysmal IPL season in the UAE, says former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LARA

Backing experience over youth has turned CSK's season upside down, says Lara

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' unflinching reliance on experience over youth has been their undoing this IPL season, said West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, urging the franchise to give its younger lot a chance in the remaining games.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AZHAR

PCB has not discussed captaincy issue with me: Azhar

Karachi, Oct 29 (PTI) Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali on Thursday dismissed as rumours the reports that he could lose his position, saying the PCB has not spoken to him on the issue as yet.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD

Pakistan leave out promising duo for first ODI against Zimbabwe

Karachi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Pakistan team management has left out the promising duo of batsman Haider Ali and uncapped Abdullah Shafique in its 15-member squad for Friday's first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

SPO-CRI-KAPIL

Feeling very good, says Kapil Dev in video

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A week after undergoing angioplasty, the legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is "feeling very good" and eager to meet everyone soon. PTI

