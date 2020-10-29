Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the match number 50 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Kings XI and Royals are in contention for a place in the playoffs. KXIP have been in superb form of late and have registered five back to back wins. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 match 50. KXIP vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 50.

Kings XI Punjab are in comfortable position while Rajasthan Royals need to win their remaining two matches and hope for few other results to go their way to qualify for playoffs.

KXIP vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

No surprises that Kings XI Punjab are bookmakers’ favourites. The Punjab said has been allotted 1.80 bettings odds as per Bet365 while for RR it is 2.00. KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 50.

KXIP vs RR Betting Favourites

Kings XI Punjab no doubt start as favourites as they look to register their sixth win on the trot. Royals did well in their last game but momentum is clearly with KXIP. In the previous meeting between these two sides, Kings XI Punjab despite posting over 200 runs lost the match with Royals chasing down 224.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

