EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

*Report of T20 World Cup match Super 12 Group 1 match between England and West Indies in Dubai.

*Report of National Women's Boxing Championship in Hisar.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-PAK-LD PREVIEW

T20 World Cup: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan's pretenders in 'The Match'

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-CAPTAINCY

If people try to dig up things that doesn't exist, I won't give fodder: Kohli on quitting captaincy

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday refused to get into any debate on the rationale behind his decision to quit national T20 captaincy after the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying he won't provide fodder to controversy seekers.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-PAK-KOHLI-HARDIK

We know Hardik's value as batter at number six, you can't create options like him overnight: Kohli

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said Hardik Pandya's prowess as a batter for the crucial number six spot is such that his replacement "can't be created overnight" and his place in the playing XI is non-negotiable even if he can't bowl full steam in the T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-BABAR-IMRAN

Imran Khan shared his experience of 1992 World Cup triumph with us, says Babar

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain and the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan has interacted with the team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, skipper Babar Azam said here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-BABAR

We want to keep calm and not think about past results: Babar

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) Pakistan are not losing sleep over their poor record against India in the World Cup and are trying to stay calm and live in the present, skipper Babar Azam said here on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-PM-LD RUPINDER

Tokyo hockey stars Rupinder, Lakra overwhelmed by PM Modi's letters of appreciation on retirement

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra on Saturday said they were overwhelmed by the appreciation they received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their retirements and have pledged to give back to the game after being inspired by the leader's passion for sports.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-RAINA

Playing IPL in UAE will hold India in good stead, says Raina ahead of Pakistan game

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) The experience of playing the IPL in the UAE could hold the Virat Kohli-led team in "good stead" in its much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, reckons former India batter Suresh Raina.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-HUSSAIN

India can be beaten by any side in the knock-outs because of lack of Plan B: Nasser Hussain

London, Oct 23 (PTI) Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels that "any side can defeat" India in the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, owing to their lack of plan B and the uncertain nature of the shortest format of the game.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SL-BANGLA-PREVIEW

Sri Lanka bank on bowlers to come good against inconsistent Bangladesh

Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka will rely heavily on its bowling unit to make up for its relatively weak batting department, while Bangladesh would look for consistency when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. PTI

