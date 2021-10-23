The high octane encounter between India and Pakistan is just a day away. The T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The fans too are highly excited for the electrifying encounter. Ahead of the game, Virat Kohli addressed the press and spoke about the team combination for the epic encounter. However, he refused to give out any details about the playing combination for the game. “We have chalked out a balanced side. I am not going to reveal the playing combination now but it is very balanced,” he said during the press conference. Pakistani Cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani Chats With MS Dhoni Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match (Watch Video).

Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli also shed light on the fact that previous records do not matter and these records are not even discussed in the dressing room as it only causes a distraction. However, he also did not undermine the potential of the Pakistani team. “Pakistan is a strong team and has always been a strong team, they have players that can change the game at any instant,” he said.

With the T20 World Cup being his last assignment as a captain, everyone in the conference wanted to hear a few words about the reasons for quitting captaincy. But the current Indian skipper once refused to speak about this decision. He also revealed that the all-rounder Hardik Pandya is getting better day by day and could at least bowl for a couple of overs at the center stage.

