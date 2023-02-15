Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Hosts Jammu and Kashmir have maintained their supremacy in winter sports by bagging the first position with a tally of 26 gold medals at the third Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg.

Besides 26 golds, Jammu and Kashmir bagged 25 silver and 25 bronze medals in the five-day event, which concluded on Tuesday.

Also Read | Is India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Maharashtra bagged the second position with 14 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals followed by Himachal Pradesh in third place with 10 golds.

Army also had 10 golds but were pushed to the fourth place as they secured 10 silver medals as against 14 won by Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | India Become No. 1 Side in All Formats Following Rise to Summit of ICC Test Team Rankings.

Haryana (8 gold), Ladakh (7 gold), Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu (6 gold each), Karnataka (5 gold) and Gujarat (4 gold) completed the top-10.

More than 1500 athletes from 29 states and union territories took part in the games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)