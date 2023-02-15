With an impressive victory over Pakistan, the Indian women’s cricket team will be confident and upbeat as they gear up to face West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a thrilling run chase. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were the stars of the match for the Women in Blue. While Rodrigues struck a half-century, Ghosh hit five fours en route to a 20-ball 31 to help her side win the contest with six balls remaining. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in India and will also provide live telecast of this IND-W vs WI-W match. However, will the live telecast of this game be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV channels? ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Australia Move to Top of Group 1 Standings With Second Consecutive Victory.

Compared to India, West Indies lost their opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to England by seven wickets and 33 balls to spare. That defeat has not just dealt a blow to their confidence but also left an impact on their net run rate, which is -2.767 at the moment. A lot will depend on skipper Hayley Matthews’ performance if West Indies are to pose a formidable challenge to India. Also, with India having beaten West Indies recently in the Tri-Series before the Women’s T20 World Cup, the momentum will be with them ahead of this contest. India Become No. 1 Side in All Formats Following Rise to Summit of ICC Test Team Rankings.

Is IND-W vs WI-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the India vs West Indies match will not be available on DD Sports on Cable TV and DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Play and Videcon d2h.

IND-W vs WI-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 commentary is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND-W vs WI-W match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel can provide live stream of the live commentary of this game.

