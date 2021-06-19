New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Indian sprint icon Milkha Singh's death triggered an outpouring of emotions in the sporting fraternity as tributes continued to flow in for the "Flying Sikh" on Saturday.

The 91-year-old Padma Shri awardee lost his month-long battle with COVID-19 late Friday night at a Chandigarh hospital.

From cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to legendary Indian sprinter PT Usha took social media platform to mourn the death of their hero, the original sporting superstar, who inspired millions around the country.

Here is a compilation of their tributes:

PT Usha: Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend. Rest in Peace

Sourav Ganguly: Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsmen..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely ..

Mary Kom: Really sad about the demise of our national hero and a legend Shri Milkha Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. RIP #MilkhaSingh

Shubhankar Sharma: #Milkha Uncle no more, it is unbelievable!#Chandigarh won't be the same city, forever. I am lucky to have met and inspired by him at various stages of my life. Everytime I would meet him, there was a different lesson to take home.Such was his aura and presence. #RestInPeace

Hima Das: After winning World Championship U20 title and medal in Asian Games, I still remember a call from #MilkhaSingh sir that “Hima just keep on working hard, you have ample time and you can win a Gold medal for our country at a global level. I will try to fulfill your dream sir.

Jasprit Bumrah: A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in Peace, Milkha Singh sir.

Rishabh Pant: India says goodbye to an icon and an inspiration. Your legacy will keep guiding and inspiring generations of sportsperson. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSinghJi

Virender Sehwag: The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power. What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti

Shikhar Dhawan: RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. You've left behind a legacy that will inspire generations of Indian athletes. My thoughts and prayers with his family

Pankaj Advani: Sad to hear about the demise of champion Milkha Singh. Condolences to the family. RIP

Hardik Pandya: RIP #MilkhaSingh Sir. A true legend and inspiration. You showed the world that you can achieve anything against all odds. Condolences to his friends and family"

Yuvraj Singh: Heartbreaking news of the passing away of Milkha Singh ji. His life and accomplishments will continue to inspire millions and in these memories, he will be eternal. My deepest condolences to Jeev and the family @JeevMilkhaSingh

VVS Laxman: Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti

Irfan Pathan: Absolute inspiration to our nation #RIP Milkha Singh

Venkatesh Prasad: What #MilkhaSingh ji achieved through his grit, determination, hardwork and exemplary talent will remain a part of Indian sports folklore. A life to be celebrated. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti

Yuzvendra Chahal: There are sporting legends and then there is Milkha Singh ji, an inspiring story of overcoming obstacles to achieve sporting glory for anyone India. Hats off! RIP #MilkhaSingh

Dinesh Karthik: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of one of India's greatest athletes, Milkha Singh ji. May his soul rest in peace.

