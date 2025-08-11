New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

Also Read | WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, Trinidad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for West Indies vs Pakistan 50-Over Cricket Match at Brian Lara Stadium.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the bill is very important for creating an international-level sports ecosystem in India.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Also Read | WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

Mandaviya said that the National Sports Governance Bill remained pending for decades due to the internal politics of previous governments.

The bill provides for the constitution of the National Sports Board. The Bill empowers the central government to establish a National Sports Board (NSB).

NSB will grant recognition to the national sports bodies and register their affiliate units. Only recognised bodies will be eligible to receive funds from the central government. The Board may suspend or cancel such recognition or registration, subject to specified conditions. Other functions of NSB include: (i) issuing guidelines on code of ethics and compliance with international rules, (ii) inquiring into matters affecting the welfare of sportspersons, sports development, and misuse of funds, and (iii) creating an ad-hoc administrative body in case of loss of international recognition of a national body.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2025. The Bill seeks to amend the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.

The bill empowers the Central government to constitute the Appeal Panel. The Act requires the National Board to constitute: (i) a Disciplinary Panel to determine the consequences of rule violations, and (ii) an Appeal Panel to hear appeals against decisions of the Disciplinary Panel. The Bill transfers the power to constitute the Appeal Panel from the Board to the central government. The Act empowers the Board to specify the manner of filing and hearing appeals through regulations. The Bill instead empowers the central government to prescribe these details. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)