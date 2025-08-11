The West Indies cricket team replicated a five-wicket victory in the second ODI of the three-match series, after the Pakistan national cricket team managed to have a five-wicket win in the first one. Now, it all comes down to this one single series decider, the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025. The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series 2025 stands level at 1-1, as the last match will roll off on Tuesday, August 12, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. West Indies Beat Pakistan by Five Wickets in WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025; Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford Help Hosts Level Series 1-1.

For the Windies, the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 is a special chance to take revenge for the 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded T20I series. The last match, cut short by the DLS method, was an absolute stellar. In 37 overs, Pakistan managed to score only 171/7. The 23-year-old youngster Jayden Seales silenced the Green Shirts, scalping three wickets. Chasing the low target of 181, the West Indies were comfortable, scoring 184/5. Roston Chase was 49 runs not out, while Sherfane Rutherford also had a 45-run knock. The match happening at the same venue, which had overs trimmed in the last one, will surely raise doubts about the weather among fans.

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, Trinidad Weather

The third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) (9:30 AM Local Time) on August 10. However, there is chance of rain with lightning when the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to start. A decent amount of scattered rainfall is expected at least till 2:00 PM local time, even after that, minor drizzles are speculated. The temperature is expected to span from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has proved to be a balanced one. The surface is good to bat on, even spinners find the ground healthy. The pacers will also not have much to complain about, as fast bowlers have scalped good wickets in this series. The team winning the toss would however opt to chase, as the chasing side has won both games.

