WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 12. The WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed For Duck By Jaydon Seales During WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025.

The three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan is levelled 1-1. The Men in Green clinched the series opener by five wickets. The Men in Maroon bounced back and secured a five-wicket win in the second ODI. Before the three-match ODI series, both nations faced each other in as many T20Is in the United States of America. Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1, and they will look to repeat the same by defeating the West Indies in the third ODI and clinch the series. West Indies Beat Pakistan by Five Wickets in WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025; Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford Help Hosts Level Series 1-1.

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Evin Lewis (WI), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Babar Azam (PAK)

All-Rounders: Roston Chase (WI), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI)

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shaheen Afridi (vc)

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), Sherfiane Rutherford (WI), Babar Azam (PAK), Roston Chase (WI), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shamar Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI)

