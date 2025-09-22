New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, world record holder, and global sporting icon will trade his running spikes for football boots in a one-of-a-kind spectacle in Mumbai on October 1. Taking centre stage, the fastest man on earth will light up the pitch in an exclusive football showcase alongside top teams and players, as per a release from PUMA.

Featuring footballers, Bollywood personalities, and other prominent figures, the match promises to be a spectacle like no other. Adding to the excitement, Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each, bringing fans from both camps together in a grand celebration of sport, entertainment, and community, with PUMA uniting its two partner football clubs on the same stage.

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, said "At PUMA, we believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt -- our global ambassador and one of the greatest icons in world sport -- to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum. Bolt is excited and looking forward to taking the pitch in Mumbai, and this unique showcase with Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC is designed to fuel the passion of young fans while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the growth of football in India," as quoted from a release by PUMA.

Beyond the track, Usain Bolt has always carried a deep passion for football. Growing up, he often played the sport and dreamt of showcasing his speed and skills on the pitch. After retiring from athletics, he actively pursued this love--training, playing trial matches, and even scoring goals along the way. Though his professional football career never materialized, Bolt's love for the game has continued to shine in charity matches, exhibitions, and special appearances. His outing in Mumbai will be a celebration of India's rich football legacy and a tribute to the strong connection the country's youth share with the sport.

This exhibition match will be a ticketed event, with tickets going live soon. Fans can look forward to a never-seen-before spectacle, as top celebrities and sporting icons join Bolt on the pitch to make it an unforgettable evening of football and entertainment. (ANI)

