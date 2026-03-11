New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Indian Army and the French Army conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on March 9 and 10, aimed at strengthening professional military cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding on evolving aspects of modern warfare.

The interaction focused on key operational themes relevant to contemporary battlefields, particularly the employment of long-range strike capabilities and advanced precision weapon systems. Such exchanges form an important part of defence engagement between friendly nations, allowing military professionals to share operational knowledge, doctrinal insights and technological developments shaping modern conflicts.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Claims He Was Brutally Attacked While in Prison.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the India Army wrote, " Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the #IndianArmy and the #FrenchArmy was conducted on 09 & 10 March 2026, focusing on the employment of Long Range Vectors (LRVs) and Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) in contemporary warfare. Delegations from both the Armies exchanged perspectives on operational employment, doctrinal developments and evolving global trends in precision fires and deep-strike capabilities, fostering professional military learning and deeper #DefenceCooperation."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2031611489615057166?s=48

Also Read | Mega Million Winning Numbers: Illinois Ticket Wins USD 533 Million Mega Millions Jackpot.

The exchange provided an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on the growing importance of precision strike capabilities in modern military operations. Long Range Vectors (LRVs) and Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) are increasingly viewed as crucial components of modern warfare, enabling armed forces to conduct accurate strikes against strategic targets while minimising collateral damage. Military experts from both countries discussed operational experiences, emerging technologies and doctrinal developments that are shaping the use of these systems in present-day conflicts.

Subject Matter Expert Exchanges are designed to deepen professional understanding between partner armies and improve interoperability where required. These interactions also help both sides stay informed about evolving global military trends, technological innovations and strategic thinking that influence defence planning.

Earlier, India's High Commissioner to Maldives G Balasubramanian called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss ways to further strengthen the India-Maldives strategic partnership.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army stated, "Shri G.Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. They discussed ways and means of deepening the India-Maldives strategic partnership, reviewed the evolving regional security landscape and explored avenues to further strengthen defence and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations."

According to the ADG PI, the meeting focused on deepening bilateral cooperation amid an evolving regional security landscape. During the interaction, both sides reviewed current security dynamics in the Indian Ocean region and explored avenues to enhance defence and diplomatic collaboration between the two countries. The discussion also highlighted the importance of sustained engagement between India and the Maldives in maintaining stability, security and cooperative ties in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)