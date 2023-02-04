Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Sreenidi Deccan moved to the top of the I-League table after recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Churchill Brothers at the Deccan Arena here on Saturday.

The Deccan Warriors now have 31 points from 15 matches, a point ahead of RoundGlass Punjab who have a game in hand. The standings can change on Sunday when Punjab play Sudeva Delhi.

All the goals came in the second half. Captain David Castaneda (55th minute) was on target from the spot to net his 13th goal of the season before substitutes Ramhlunchhunga (70th) and Louis Ogana (90+3) added their names to the scoresheet as Sreenidi picked up three important points for the 15th round match.

