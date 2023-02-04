PSG will look to stretch their lead at the top of the points table when they take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. The French giants clinched a much-needed win in their last game, defeating Montpellier 3-1 with Lionel Messi on the scoresheet. Christophe Galtier’s side sit pretty at the top of the points table with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille and a positive result in this game can see them edge away further in the title race. PSG for the record, are undefeated at home this season with both their defeats coming in away fixtures. Lionel Messi Considering to Continue Playing Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Reports.

The defending champions will be without Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for this match. Warren Zaire-Emery, who became the youngest in the club’s history to score, have also been named in the matchday squad for this contest alongside Fabian Ruiz, who too had found the net. Messi will be another player that the Parisians will heavily depend on, with the Argentine star already having netted two goals in 2023. PSG will also be boosted by the return of midfield maestro Marco Verratti, who served a suspension in the last game after he was shown a red card against Reims.

When is PSG vs Toulouse , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Toulouse n their next Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture on Saturday, February 4. The game will be played at the Parc des Princes and it will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring His First Goal For Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Check Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Toulouse , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. The important match between PSG and Montpellier will be telecasted live on Sports18 - 1 HD. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Toulouse , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Toulouse match on the JioCinema app and website. PSG are expected to win this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).