Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) India's Abhay Singh, seeded four, shocked top-seed Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 4-11, 12-10 in a long-drawn 51-minute duel to enter the men's singles final of the 4th HCL-SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai Leg 2022 squash tournament.

He will meet No.3 seed Khaled Lebib of Egypt in the final on Saturday.

In the women's semifinals, Sunayna Kuruvilla, the fifth-seed defeated No.2 seed Salma Eltayeb (Egypt) in straight games to set up a final clash with Kenzy Aman of Egypt, the No.1 seed.

Results - Semifinals: Women's Singles: Kenzy Ayman (Egypt-X1) beat Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 ; Sunayna Kuruvilla (India-X5) beat Salma Eltayeb (Egypt-X2) 11-6, 11-7, 13-11.

Men's Singles: Khaled Labib (Egypt-X3) beat Martin Svec (Czech Republic-X2) 14-12, 15-13, 11-9; Abhay Singh (India-X4) beat Yassin Elshafei (Egypt-X1) 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 4-11, 12-10.

