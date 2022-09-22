Poland will host Netherlands for a Group D fixture in the UEFA Nations League 2022 on September 23 (Friday). The two European nations will lock horns at the National Stadium in Warsaw. The Dutch team will look to get one step closer in securing a semi-final berth in the competition with an away win here. With clinching victories in the last seven consecutive games, the visitors will aim for a winning extension against the Polish team that have won on four occasions only out of their last-10 fixtures. France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Robert Lewandowski, the goal machine of Barcelona, is expected to lead the attack in the final third for the hosts alongside Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nikola Zalewski. The major blow for Poland will be the absence of right-back Matty Cash who has been ruled out due to injury. As for Holland, Luis Van Gaal will be without Hans Hateboer and Noa Lang due to the duo's absence in the 25-member squad. Barcelona bench-warmer Memphis Depay will be the lead forward for Netherlands with Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong behind him.

When is Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at National Stadium in Warsaw. The game will be held on September 23, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Poland vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Netherlands match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

