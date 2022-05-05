Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderbad won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

SRH handed debut caps to Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

Delhi made four changes, bringing in Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal Patel. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel missed out due to an injury.

The Teams:

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Showing Motivational Video to Real Madrid Team Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Semifinal Against Manchester City.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)