Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka have announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, with a surprise name featuring in the list.

Often labelled as the 'Junior Malinga' - Matheesha Pathirana was one of the breakout stars in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, helping Chennai Super Kings to lift the title by picking up 19 wickets throughout the competition.

In light of his recent performances, the 20-year-old pacer has been included in the travelling squad after making his One Day International (ODI) debut this month against Afghanistan.

In his debut match get picked up a single wicket and conceded 66 runs.

The key reason for Pathirana's comparison with the legendary Lasith Malinga is the similarity in both players' styles of bowling.

Now, he will be a part of the Sri Lankan squad who are one of the favourites to take a spot out of the two qualification places from the tournament.

Pathirana isn't the only new face who is in Sri Lanka's squad, the 29-year-old Dushan Hemantha has also been selected after making just one ODI appearance in his career.

With two new faces making their place in the squad, there was no room left for experienced Angelo Mathews.

The CWC qualifier is slated to begin on June 18, with ten teams competing for the final two spots left in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will be held in India later this year.

Sri Lanka 15-man squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha. (ANI)

