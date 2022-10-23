Hobart, Oct 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets in a T20 World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval, here on Sunday.

Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 with Harry Tector top-scoring with a 42-ball 45 and Paul Stirling hitting a 25-ball 34.

Also Read | Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Clash Against Pakistan.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 43-ball 68.

Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31 not out) also made useful contributions.

Also Read | Is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.

Brief Score:

Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).

Sri Lanka: 133 for 1 in 15 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out; Gareth Delany 1/28).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)