It is a big game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as India takes on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. With one eye on Melbourne weather, fans are waiting in anticipating for the IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 cricket match. Meanwhile, fans are searching for ways to watch IND vs PAK live streaming online and TV telecast. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match but will IND vs PAK T20 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out more on India vs Pakistan DD Sports live telecast. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah but Pakistan have got their speedster Shaheen Afridi back. The last time these two traditional-rivals met in the Asia Cup 2022 both Bumrah and Shaheen were unavailable. While Shaheen is back, Bumrah is still out of action. It will be interesting to see how these teams play against each other in totally different conditions. Melbourne Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

Is IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs PAK match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs PAK. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs PAK T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

