Dubai, Sep 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last Asia Cup group match here on Thursday.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, , Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

