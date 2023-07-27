Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando on Wednesday has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the second Test against Pakistan in Colombo.

Fernando was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The incident happened during the third day's play in Colombo when Fernando broke a 100-run stand between Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel by dismissing the latter.

After the dismissal, Fernando was considered to have gone close to the batter and celebrated the dismissal which was inappropriate.

Fernando was guilty of the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing, according to ICC.

This is the first offence for Fernando in a 24-month period and as such one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Pakistan finished the day on 563/5, accumulating a massive lead of 397. (ANI)

