Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], December 18(ANI): Hockey fans in India and around the world are anticipating the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on January 13th, 2023.

Sixteen elite hockey teams from across the world will participate in 44 matches at two Odisha venues. As the enthusiasm and anticipation among supporters grow, Hockey India shared the big news on Sunday. The sale and redemption of the stadium box office will begin on December 19.

While Rourkela will host 20 matches, Bhubaneswar will host 24, including cross-overs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Final.

Fans can purchase and redeem match tickets at the Box Office, which is located at the Reserve Police Line Ground, near Gate No. 8 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, fans in Rourkela can get their tickets from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gate 6 - (East & South Stand) and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gate 2- (North & West Stand).

Starting on Monday, December 19th, the Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Stadium box offices will be open from 1100 hours until 1900 hours.

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, spoke on the launch of the sale of physical tickets, "We are delighted to welcome fans once again to witness the enthralling hockey action that will take place at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela starting from January 13th. The top 16 nations from around the world will be competing in the prestigious tournament for the elusive trophy and will give their all to win the prized possession. We invite fans from all around the world to see the thrilling sporting action."

"We have already hosted some of the major international tournaments in Bhubaneswar over the years at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. This time, the action will also spread to Rourkela at the newly-built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, which will open doors for hockey fans from different parts of the state of Odisha and India to watch the matches live at the stadium. We hope to see a packed crowd across all the matches as we join together to show our love and support for the sport of hockey," he added.

The 16 teams competing in the tournament are Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales. India are in Group D with Spain, England, and Wales, and will begin its campaign against Spain on January 13th in Rourkela.

Following their match against Spain on the first day of the competition, India will play England on Sunday, January 15th, followed by their final group encounter against Wales on Thursday, January 19th. India's group stage matches will all start at 1900 hours IST. (ANI)

