Charleroi (Belgium), Apr 7 (AP) Standard Liege's travelling supporters made an unusual discovery when they arrived at the stadium of Belgian league rivals Sporting Charleroi at the weekend. Remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs were hidden under their seats.

It was quite uncommon, and also very dangerous, Belgian authorities said.

Charleroi prosecutor's office said on Monday that it has referred the case of “attempted arson of a building in which people were present” to an investigating magistrate.

Police were called to the stadium on Sunday before the start of the match after several devices were found under seats in the section occupied by Standard fans. The prosecutor's office said the pyrotechnics were found by the Standard supporters, after one of them was surprised that his seat was not properly fixed.

The stand had to be partially evacuated while a unit specialised in defusing explosives and a bomb detection dog were also called in.

“A total of 14 home-made devices were found and neutralised. The devices consisted of smoke bombs and bengal fires connected to a remote ignition system,” the prosecutor's office said, adding that if the devices had detonated, they could have caused serious burns.

The prosecutor's office has not announced any arrests relating to the incident.

Charleroi won the game 1-0. Matches between bitter rivals Charleroi and Standard, known as the Walloon derbies, are regularly marred by incidents and hooliganism. (AP) AM

