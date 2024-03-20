Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Delhi Capitals star batter David Warner linked up with the squad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

DC took to X to announce the arrival of their star batter and captioned it, "Mass entry ft. David bhai"

The DC team is currently in Visakhapatnam gearing up for their season opener clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Warner would be looking to fine-tune his game with the aim of providing the franchise with an explosive start in the powerplay.

Along with this, DC's squad will be further bolstered after the return of star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The noted wicketkeeper-batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He will take part in this year's Indian Premier League.

Pant will make a comeback to professional cricket 14 months after recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident in 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared the left-handed batter and declared him fit to participate in the upcoming IPL season.

Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre talked about the much-awaited return of Pant on the field of cricket and said, "As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn't feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year, is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is."

Before the beginning of the 17th edition of the IPL, South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk was named as the replacement for the Proteas bowler. Fraser-McGurk joined the Delhi-based franchise with his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali. (ANI)

