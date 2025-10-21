New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Steve Smith has said that it would be a seamless transition if he is required to lead Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes series in place of Pat Cummins, as per Sky Sports.

Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury, admitted last week that he is less likely than likely to feature in the opening Test against England, scheduled to begin on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey remains hopeful that Cummins will play a major role in the series, but in case he is unavailable for the opener, Smith is fully prepared to step in.

The 36-year-old has captained Australia on six occasions when Cummins has been out, winning five of those Tests. While Smith is confident of handling the leadership role once again, he said his main wish is to see Cummins fit and ready for the Ashes.

"The team is better with (Cummins) in it," Smith told reporters, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"Hopefully he can get right and if he plays three or five Tests, as many as we can get out of him, it's the best thing for the team," he noted.

"We'll see what happens. Pat's still got a few things that he can tick off. Obviously he said he's unlikely for that first Test but you never know - he's a healer, he gets well quickly," he added.

"I've stood in a couple of times over the last few years. It's nothing out of the ordinary. I know how the team operates, we're in a good place, if it happens I'll look forward to it," Smith said.

Smith, who earlier led Australia in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018 before stepping down in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy, boasts an impressive batting record as captain, averaging nearly 70 in Tests while leading the side.

"I feel like I go to another level and try to set a standard," Smith said, according to Sky Sports.

"It's worked well when I've stood in over the last few years. It will be just a seamless transition if that comes around," he added.

After taking a two-month break since his last outing in The Hundred in August, Smith is now set to return to domestic cricket. He will feature for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield at Queensland next week, followed by another game to regain full rhythm before the Ashes.

"Honestly, it takes me two hits to get sorted. I feel like I'm ready to go now. There's obviously a balance, but I don't think it takes me much now to get up to game speed and I want to try and stay mentally fresh. Technically, I feel in a good place, it's about being mentally fresh," Smith said, according to Sky Sports.

Smith was at the helm when Australia clinched a 4-0 series victory in the 2016-17 Ashes at home and also captained one Test during their 4-0 triumph in the 2021-22 series when Cummins was unavailable. (ANI)

