Sports News | Stoke Says Manager O'Neill Positive for Virus

London, Jun 10 (AP) English soccer club Stoke says manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for COVID-19.

The second-division club says the 50-year-old O'Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Names His 'Greatest Bald XI' in Test Cricket, Hashim Amla, Nathan Lyon Picked in the Team.

Stoke says O'Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training.

Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.

Also Read | Renee Gracie's Life As Racer Before Becoming XXX Porn Star: Former Australian V8 Supercars Driver Was Feisty on The Track, See Pics and Videos!.

The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)