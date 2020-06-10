Michael Vaughan Names His ‘Greatest Bald XI’ in Test Cricket, Hashim Amla, Nathan Lyon Picked in the Team

Hashim Amla, Nathan Lyon and Matt Prior (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause of various sorts of cricket activities around the world, many former and current players became more active on social media than usual. Also, picking all-time great playing XI has become a trend among the cricket stars. Following the vogue, former England captain Michael Vaughan also name his all-time playing XI but under a bizarre criteria. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked only bald players in his line-up and called the team ‘Test cricket greatest Bald Xl.’ Vaughan revealed his intriguing playing XI through a post on Instagram. Michael Vaughan Reveals Name of England Players Who Were ‘Jealous’ of Kevin Pietersen's Enormous IPL Contract.

For the opening slot, Vaughan went with Former England great Graham Gooch and Proteas star Herschelle Gibbs. The two were solid batsmen in the top-order and gave their side a good start more often than not. Hashim Amla, who announced his international retirement last year, was placed at the third position while Australia batsman Darren Lehman was placed at the fourth position.

View Post:

Former England batting star Jonathan Trott got the fifth position while the captain of the team was Brian Close. Close was an England cricketer who played from his national team between 1949 and 1976. Leading England in seven Test matches, Close guided them to victory in six games.

Following the skipper, former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior got the spot in Vaughan’s interesting XI. Talking about the bowling attack, Australia’s Doug Bollinger and Pakistan’s Rana Naved-ul-Hasan were the two pacers picked by Vaughan. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the another Australian in the team. For the last spot, there was a toss-up between England spinner Jack Leach and former New Zealand pacer Chris Martin.

Michael Vaughan’s All-Time ‘Bald XI’ in Tests: Graham Gooch, Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Darren Lehmann, Jonathan Trott, Brian Close (C), Matt Prior, Doug Bollinger, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Nathan Lyon, Jack Leach/Chris Martin