Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): England skipper Ben Stokes surpassed legendary opener Marcus Trescothick in the run-scoring charts for England across all formats on Saturday.

Stokes achieved this upward movement in the charts, becoming the 11th-highest international run-scorer for England, as he scored 41 runs on day three of the third Test of the five-match series against India at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The England Test skipper has so far scored 10,340 runs in the 257 matches. He has slammed runs at an average of 36.4 with 18 tons and 56 fifties.

Trescothick had scored 10,326 runs in the 202 matches he has played in his international career. He had smashed runs at an average of 40.97 with 26 centuries and 52 half-centuries.

The leading run scorer across all formats for the Three Lions is Joe Root. The right-hand batter has scored 18,901 so far in the 341 matches he has played at an average of 47.97 with 46 hundred and 104 fifties.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Mohammad Siraj (4/84), Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day at 196/2 and a 322-run lead. (ANI)

