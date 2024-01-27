Lyon (France), Jan 27 (AP) Struggling French club Lyon signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic from Rennes on Saturday to boost its bid to avoid relegation.

The 35-year-old Serb brings a wealth of experience from long stints with both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Heather Knight Pulls Out of Upcoming Edition of Women's Premier League, RCB Name Nadine de Klerk As Replacement.

Seven-time French champion Lyon lost 3-2 at home to Rennes on Friday night and sits in 16th place.

Matic, who retired from international soccer having played 48 times for Serbia, won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once, all with Chelsea. He played for Roma last season under his former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, reaching the Europa League final.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Matic could make his Lyon debut next Sunday against Marseille.

Lyon said it paid a transfer fee of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million). Matic signed a contract to June 2026. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)