Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Stuart Broad on Thursday became the third England cricketer to feature in 150 Tests when he stepped on the field for the second Ashes game against Australia.

James Anderson (167) and Alastair Cook (161) are the other two Englishmen to have played more than 150 Tests.

Broad is also the tenth cricketer to reach the milestone of 150 games in the longer format.

Meanwhile, Broad removed Marcus Harris in the opening session of the second Ashes Test on Day One before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne survived a tricky phase.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eight over. It was an athletic catch from Jos Buttler as Australia lost the first wicket.

Warner and Labuschagne then batted cautiously to make sure Australia doesn't lose any further wickets in the opening session of the second Test.

England also lost a review due to the insufficient evidence on-field decision was overturned as Warner survived.

In the first session, Australia scored 45/1 in 25 overs with Warner and Labuschagne unbeaten on the crease.

Ahead of the start of the second Test, Cummins was ruled out of the game after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test last night.

Steve Smith is leading the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI and he made his Test debut and Travis Head is the vice-captain. (ANI)

