After a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the training facility at Old Trafford had got shut. There were more than 40 cases recorded which were the highest in 2021. But after a couple of days, the training facilities have begun and stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and others have returned to the training session. The pictures of the players entering the training facility have gone viral on social media. The players were tested in their cars before they entered the training facility. The team returned to the training session on Wednesday. Brentford vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 Match Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

As per reports, the player took the lateral tests in the car and they waited for the results of the same. Stars in attendance included Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani. The official account of Manchester United shared a picture of Old Trafford on social media. They labelled the same as, "Home."

Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Another snap:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United Fan Page (@all.man.united)

Owing to the number of COVID-19 cases, the match between Brentford vs Manchester United match was cancelled. The mid-week fixtures had gone for a toss due to the number of COVID-19 cases. The match was supposed to be held on December 14, 2021. As things stand today, Manchester United will be playing their next fixture against Brighton on December 18, 2021, at 06.00 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).