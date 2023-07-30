London [UK], July 30 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Saturday announced that the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes series will be the last match of his international cricket career.

Broad called time on his 17-year-old career at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad said as quoted by ICC. "It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge for as much as I have."

"I've always wanted to finish at the top, and this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable I've been part of."

Considered one of the greatest seamers to have represented England, especially in Test cricket, Broad has over 800 international wickets across formats.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Test matches he has played. He has also scored 3656 runs at average of 18 with 1 century and 13 fifties in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24.

Broad revealed he'd come to the decision on Friday evening. "I've been thinking about it for a couple of weeks ... you know, England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me.

"I've loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally, and the team's way. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket."

Broad had made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007 and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, alongside longtime bowling partner Jimmy Anderson. (ANI)

