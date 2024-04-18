New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Former Australia cricketer Stuart Law has been appointed as the head coach of the USA men's cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 2.

Law's first assignment will be next month's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time. USA is one of the strongest associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mould a formidable squad going ahead," said Law, who has played 54 ODIs and one Test for Australia.

"The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

The 55-year-old has had a distinguished coaching career which began when he was appointed assistant coach of Sri Lanka back in 2009. His first assignment as head coach was with Bangladesh in 2011-12. He then took over the reins of the West Indies from 2017-2018 on a two-year contract.

In 2022, Law was named as the interim head coach of Afghanistan and later that year he was appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh U-19 team. He has also coached the English county side, Middlesex from 2019-21.

As a player, Law made his debut for Australia in 1994. He was the member of the Australian team which finished as the runners up in the 1996 World Cup. He was selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1998. In 2007, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket said, "Stuart is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years.

"His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential. We are excited to have Stuart on board just before the World Cup and look forward to lots of successes together. We wish him all the very best."

USA will host Bangladesh for three T20Is on May 21, 23 and 25 at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas.

