New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Ace Indian striker Sunil Chhetri, considered as one of the greatest footballers produced in the country, turned 39 on Thursday.

After representing City Club Delhi in his youth from 2001-02, Chhetri made his debut as a professional for Mohun Bagan in 2002. He stayed with the club till 2005, scoring eight goals in 18 matches.

Later on in his career, he would play for JCT (2005-08), East Bengal (2008-09), Dempo (2009-10), Chirag United (2011), Mohun Bagan (2011-12), Churchill Brothers (2013 on loan) and Bengaluru (2013-15, 2016-present).

He also had stints abroad with USA's Major League Soccer club Kansas City Wizards (2010) and Portugal club Sporting CP (2012-13). These stints refined his game and turned him into a more well-rounded striker.

He has scored 56 goals in 134 club appearances throughout his two-decade career.

Chhetri represented India at age group levels from 2004-07, at under-20 and under-23 levels.

He made his senior level debut for India in June 2005 against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring a goal on his debut.

Chhetri has scored 92 goals in 142 international matches for India, making him the fourth-highest scorer across all of international football. Among the active players, he is only behind stars like Lionel Messi or Argentina(103 goals in 175 matches) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (123 goals in 200 matches).

In his club career, Chhetri has won many accolades. With Dempo, he won I League 2009-10, followed by a win with Churchill Brothers in 2012-13 season.

Majority of Chhetri's accomplishments have come with Bengaluru FC. These include: I League (2013-14, 2015-16), Indian Super League (2018-19), Federation Cup (2014-15, 2016-17), Super Cup (2018) and Durand Cup (2022).

His international career is just as gliterring. He has won AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 with India. He has also helped India establish itself as a dominant force in South Asiann Football with SAFF Championship wins in 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023.

Chhetri also won three Nehru Cup titles with India in 2007, 2009 and 2012.

He has been a part of two Indian teams which won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.

Chhetri also led India to Tri-Nations Cup in 2023.

Chhetri has won the prestigious All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year title a total of seven times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

He has also won the FPAI Indian Player of the Year award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.

Chhetri has also won two big Government of India sporting honours, the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Khel Ratna award, country's biggest sporting honour in 2021.

This Indian superstar is set to represent India in Asian Games to be held in China this year from September 23 to October 8. All eyes will be on the skipper Chhetri to lead India to the podium glory and raise the tricolour high at continental level. (ANI)

