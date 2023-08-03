Sunil Chhetri is one of the most decorated football players India has ever produced. The mastery he has shown on the football ground has been second to none and he has been India's record goal-scorer in the international arena. As the Indian legend turns 39 today on August 3, let us look at how fans have wished him. Indian Football Team Squad for Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan To Travel With the Blue Tigers to Hangzhou

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri !!

Happy Birthday Captain Fantastic!!

Inspiration !!

It doesn't matter who you are - if you dream big and if you work really hard, you can achieve unimaginable results, and that's really good for the nation - Sunil Chetri ⚽ Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/izWJhfCgzK — pawan kumar paswan (@pawanpaswan777) August 3, 2023

Happy Birthday, GOAT!

We dont have a Messi, Neymar & Ronaldo.. WE DO HAVE A SUNIL CHETRI. HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN. The Indian GOAT footballer ! https://t.co/LEkE5X5XmW — Kartik Sehgal (@master_vlsi) August 2, 2023

Happy Birthday Legend !

Did You Say "Living Legend "?? Sorry, I heard Sunil Chetri ( @chetrisunil11 ) Happy Birthday Legend 🎂❤ , take Love and Wish from Kolkata — Binoy Paul 🇮🇳 (@I_am_Binoy_) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)