Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): India legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has announced the DP World Celebrity Golf Event, a charity initiative that will bring together some of the biggest names in Indian and international sport, scheduled to take place at the iconic Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur, Mumbai, on Friday, according to a press release.

The event aims to create awareness for the CHAMPS Foundation (Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating, Promoting Sportsperson), founded by Gavaskar, which supports former Indian international athletes facing financial hardship and medical challenges. Since its inception, the CHAMPS Foundation has played a vital role in providing dignity, care, and assistance to sporting heroes who have proudly represented India.

The event will feature an elite roster of over 100 participants competing across an 18-hole course. Among the participants are Indian cricket legends Yuvraj Singh, G.R Vishwanath, Venkatesh Prasad, Harbhajan Singh, Ajay Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Murali Kartik, S. Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Nikhil Chopra, together with international cricketers Eoin Morgan, Michael Vaughan and David Lloyd. The event will also feature participation from distinguished athletes beyond cricket, including Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, badminton great Prakash Padukone, along with leading Indian professional golfers Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari and Gaurav Ghei.

Speaking about the initiative, Gavaskar said, "The CHAMPS Foundation was created with the belief that those who have brought glory to India through sport should never be left behind in times of need. This event is not just about golf; it is about giving back to the sporting community that has given us so much. I am deeply grateful to DP World and all the participating legends who have come forward to support this cause. Their presence reflects the strong sense of camaraderie and responsibility that defines the global sporting fraternity."

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes added, "Sport teaches us resilience, discipline, and the importance of standing by one another. The CHAMPS Foundation embodies these very values. It's inspiring to see athletes across disciplines unite to support fellow sportspersons. This event is a celebration of sport's enduring spirit and a reminder that the sporting community is, above all, a family." (ANI)

