Mumbai, December 10: Sunny Dhillon on Tuesday was found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code and banned from all cricket for a period of six years, according to a release from International Cricket Council (ICC). Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. Deccan Gladiators Crowned Abu Dhabi T10 Champions for Third Time Following Win Over Morrisville Samp Army.

The charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and alleged attempts to influence the outcome of matches during the tournament. These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament.

"A former assistant coach of a franchise team from the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League has been banned from all forms of cricket," ICC stated in a statement.

After a full hearing and presentation of written as well as oral argument, the Tribunal found Dhillon guilty of: Article 2.1.1 - Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. 40-Year-Old Faf du Plessis Grabs Unbelievable Catch During Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video).

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

The ban has been back dated to September 13 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended. In the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators unleashed a flurry of fireworks to achieve the 105-run target with eight wickets in hand and more than three overs to spare against Morrisville Samp Army at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Jos Buttler was named the Player of the Tournament for the 2024 edition.

