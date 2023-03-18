Lahore, Mar 18 (PTI) PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday said that support of other members of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be important on the issue of hosting the Asian Cup but conceded that India, which wants the tournament to be held elsewhere, enjoys big clout in the continental body.

ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier announced that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled later this year and the tournament will be moved out of Pakistan.

“It's important to see how other members (of ACC) look at our stance on Asia Cup. What they think is important, but in the end we must realise how much clout the BCCI with its financial power carries in world cricket,” said Sethi at a press conference, ahead of his departure for Dubai to attend ACC and ICC meetings.

“I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them about our problems and we will try and find honourable solutions to the problems,” he added.

Sethi said he had not only taken legal opinion but also held informal consultations with the foreign office and government officials on the issue.

“I have held informal consultations and taken the government opinion as well and this time we have also taken all legal advice for what stance we can take at these meetings,” he said.

Pakistan has been insisting that India should come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup in September and if they don't come and the tournament is moved elsewhere, the PCB will be forced not to send its team to India for the 50-over World Cup in October-November.

“I will also be talking to the BCCI secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah.

"I will see how the meetings go and then come back and after consulting relevant authorities take a final decision on whether we will send our team to India for the World Cup.”

Sethi said if Pakistan team goes to India (for the 50-over World Cup), it would expect the highest standards of security for the players and also easy access for the Pakistani media and fans.

