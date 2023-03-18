Vincent Kompany will return to Etihad Stadium, this time as the Burnley boss as his side gear up to face Manchester City in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Burnley, the current English Championship leaders with 83 points from 37 games, have taken the second tier of English football by storm. Their brand of attacking football is good to watch but the squad faces their toughest test yet as they face a team which is considered one of the top sides in Europe. Manchester City are involved in the title race with Arsenal and have the Champions League trophy on the site. The FA Cup is a trophy which has always been prioritised by Pep Guardiola and we should see a strong team. Manchester City versus Burnley will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Portugal Squad for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, New Head Coach Roberto Martinez Says 'I Don't Look at Age'.

Julian Alvarez will get a start ahead of Erling Haaland while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden should make the wings in a 4-3-3 formation. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield will try and join the attack with each opportunity available. Kalvin Phillips has not got much game time in the league and will be looking to impress as he takes up the position usually occupied by Rodri.

The back four of Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor hold the key for Burnley as they need to defend as a unit. Ashley Barnes leads the attack and he is a very good finisher if accorded any space in the opposition box. Jack Cork and Josh Cullen will sit back in midfield and try to absorb the pressure put on the team.

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester City will face Burnley in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, March 18. The game will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Julian Alvarez Extends Contract With Manchester City Till 2028.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Burnley quarterfinal game.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Burnley, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. The important quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Burnley will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans however will need a subscription to access this. Manchester City are too good a team to not win this contest and progress to the next round of the competition.

