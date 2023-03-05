New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Legends League Cricket today announced confirmation from Suresh Raina for playing in LLC Masters in Doha, which is scheduled to begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Qatar.

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs (5615 runs) and 78 T20Is (1605). Raina has a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

Also Read | Neymar in Sex Scandal? PSG Star Asked To Have Sex With XXX OnlyFans Model Key Alves and Her Twin Sister? Everything You Need To Know.

The LLC Masters, which will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants, will begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

Suresh Raina on this association with LLC Masters said, "I am looking forward to being part of LLC Masters. The format is such that we will be representing India again. It is always a pleasure to represent your country. We would focus on bringing the trophy home this time. I am really looking forward to playing with all the legends."

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "We have added almost 20 new senior players for this season to the pool of 50 fifty players. We welcome Raina and Harbhajan to the Legends League Cricket. We hope to see some fireworks from these greats of the game for the India Maharajas."

The first match of the Legends League Cricket Masters will be played between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)