Lima [Peru], April 17 (ANI): The pair of Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary struck gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Lima, Peru, winning the 10m air pistol mixed team title 17-9 over the Chinese pairing of Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai. It was the teenager Suruchi's third ISSF World Cup gold and Saurabh's ninth, including his fifth mixed team gold to go with a mixed team World Cup silver.

The pair made the gold medal match at the Las Palmas range with a combined 580 in qualification, with Suruchi outscoring Saurabh by a couple of points. The Chinese pair topped with 585.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the decider as well, the Chinese pair got a head-start shooting off to a 2-6 and 4-8 advantage, before a timeout called by coach Samaresh Jung brought a change in the momentum of the match.

Suruchi shot splendidly throughout and the couple of times she missed the 10-ring, her Tokyo Olympian partner made up with high 10s including a 10.9 for his first hit of the match.

Also Read | FC Barcelona's Vice President Rafa Yuste Slams La Liga Disciplinary Committee Over One-Game Ban for Kylian Mbappe After Horror Tackle vs Alaves.

The pair regained the lead they had lost after the first series of single shots, in the 10th series, going ahead 11-9 after a tied eighth series had levelled the scores at 9-9. They did not look back thereafter and needed just the next three series to wrap up the win as the Chinese misfired first under pressure.

They did it in style too, closing out with 10.6 (Suruchi) and 10.5 (Saurabh) with both the Chinese failing to hit the 10-ring.

Earlier, the second Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh finished fourth, after going to the second Chinese pair of Zhang Yifan/Ma Qianke 6-16, in the bronze medal match. They were fourth in qualifying as well with a combined effort of 579. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)