Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and KL Rahul (51 not out) hit unbeaten half-centuries to power India to an eight-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20 International, here on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

Also Read | Most Wickets in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Arshdeep Singh Leads the List of Leading Wicket-Takers, Deepak Chahar Second.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

The hosts lost two quick wickets in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but Rahul and Yadav steered the side home.

Also Read | Most Runs in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).

India: 110 for 2 in 16.4 overs. (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)