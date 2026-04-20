New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Indian Railways on Monday completed its order of 10 locomotives to Mozambique, as the final batch of two 3,300-horsepower locomotives manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) reached the Southeast African nation.

In a statement on X, the Railways Ministry said, "Make in India, Make for the World. With the final batch of two 3,300 HP locomotives manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) reaching Maputo, Indian Railways completes the supply of a total of 10 locomotives to Mozambique--showcasing India's strength in global rail manufacturing."

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The tenth unit of the indigenously manufactured 3300-horsepower AC-AC diesel-electric locomotive was successfully dispatched to Mozambique on February 21.

https://x.com/RailMinIndia/status/2046072114583859331

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According to a press release, this marks a significant milestone, as BLW had received an export order for a total of 10 units of 3300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives for Mozambique.

The supply of these locomotives has been carried out through RITES Limited under a contract for the manufacture and export of 10 locomotives. The first two locomotives were dispatched in June 2025, followed by the third in September, the fourth in October, and the fifth on December 12, 2025.

Subsequently, the sixth locomotive was dispatched on December 15, 2025, the seventh on January 8, 2026, the eighth on January 23, and the ninth on February 17, as per the release.

These state-of-the-art 3300-horsepower Cape gauge (1067 mm) locomotives, manufactured by BLW, are capable of operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h. They are equipped with internationally benchmarked, driver-friendly features such as a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder, and a modern cabin design, enhancing both operator comfort and operational efficiency.

Banaras Locomotive Works, a production unit of Indian Railways located in Varanasi, is now emerging as a major hub for locomotive manufacturing and exports. Since 2014, BLW has exported locomotives to countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Mozambique, contributing to the development of their railway systems. (ANI)

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