New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has set his sights on winning an Olympic gold medal after India completed a remarkable run of success in global cricket events, securing three consecutive International Cricket Council (ICC) white-ball titles since 2024.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

Reflecting on the team's achievements, Suryakumar said India's long wait for an ICC trophy finally ended in 2024 with victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The triumph triggered a period of sustained success for the Indian side, which was followed by another title at the ICC Champions Trophy and, most recently, another T20 World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad.

"In 2024, our ICC trophy drought ended after we won the T20 World Cup. After that, we won the Champions Trophy and now the T20 World Cup here in Ahmedabad. So three back-to-back ICC trophies. There is nothing to look back on now. Whatever ICC event comes next, we will play the way we have been playing since 2024. The ODI World Cup will come in 2027. Suryakumar Yadav said on JioHotstar.

Suryakumar noted that cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics makes a major objective for Men in Blue to clinch an Olympic gold medal. The Indian captain pointed out that another T20 World Cup will also take place that year, adding that while his side has already won the title twice consecutively (2024,2026), the squad will aim to make it three in a row.

"As for this T20 team, I don't think we can relax. We cannot relax at all. In 2028, there is a bigger event than this. The LA Olympics will have cricket for the first time. That Olympic gold will definitely be our top priority. And the same year, there is the T20 World Cup again. We have won the trophy two times in a row, three times in a row is the next goal," the Indian captain added.

Suryakumar was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century. (ANI)

