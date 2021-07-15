Mumbai, July 15: RISE Worldwide -- a Sports Management company under the aegis of Reliance Industries Ltd. -- has roped in India batsman Suryakumar Yadav in an exclusive worldwide talent representation agreement.

RISE Worldwide will work closely with Suryakumar on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of career, except for his individual playing contracts. RISE Worldwide will also look into recurring revenue streams via endorsements, appearances, and licensing. Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar Included in Players Selected for Fitness Camp by MCA.

Since 2016, RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance) talent division has grown rapidly with the addition of the country's most exciting cricket stars, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and now the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav said: "I feel privileged to be amongst the elite company of Rohit, Jasprit and Hardik managed by RISE Worldwide.

"I have personally experienced 360-degree approach and professionalism RISE brings through its talent management division. I am excited and looking forward to fostering my career further with the guidance from RISE management."

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide said: "We are delighted to welcome Suryakumar on-board as part of the world-class talent roster at RISE Worldwide."

Surya will next be seen in action in the upcoming Sri Lanka series. The tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is will start from July 18 after the series was rescheduled last week.

The three ODIs will be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.

