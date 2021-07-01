Sussex [UK], July 1 (ANI): Sussex's Australia-born fast bowler Mitchell Claydon will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2021 season.

Claydon said he is committed to finish the ongoing season on a high note.

"After 17 years as a professional cricketer, I've have decided that 2021 will be my last," said Claydon in a statement.

"I'm so proud that my shocking rig has got me through 371 games - over a hundred in each format - but all the overs are taking their toll, and everything is starting to hurt! I'm committed to finishing the 2021 season and ending on a high," he added.

Further thanking all the teams he played for during his career Claydon said, "Big thanks to Canterbury, Central Districts, Durham, Yorkshire, Kent and Sussex for giving me the opportunity to play the game for a living all these years and all the coaches and support staff at those clubs for their help."

"I'd like to give a special thanks to my family both in the UK and back home in Australia. Special mention to my wife Gemma and my children, Lachlan and Bee, for their support over the years, as well as to Sussex for giving me these last two seasons.

"I've loved my time at the club and wish everyone at Hove the very best for the future. I'll miss life in the changing rooms more than anything. The fun I've had with so many people over the years will provide me with fantastic memories for the rest of my life," he added.

According to Sussex club, since making his professional debut for Yorkshire in 2005, Mitch has gone on to play 112 first-class, 110 List A and 149 T20 matches. Across all three formats, he has taken 610 wickets.

The Australian was part of the Durham squad that won three County Championships and the Friends Provident Trophy between 2007 and 2013 and a member of the Kent team that won promotion from the Championship second division in 2016 and 2018. Mitch joined Sussex at the end of the 2019 season. (ANI)

