London [UK], January 31 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Tuesday announced the signing of overseas pace-bowling allrounder, Nathan McAndrew for the 2023 season.

Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace is aware of the qualities Nathan will bring to the team, having signed him for Warwickshire last year.

In his seven matches in the top division of the County Championship for Warwickshire, he took 20 wickets, with his best figures of 4-85 coming against Lancashire in May 2022.

Apart from providing ammunition with the ball, McAndrew averaged 34.75 with the bat last season, scoring two half-centuries, with a highest knock of 63.

"I can't wait to get to England to play with Sussex, I thoroughly enjoyed my time in County cricket last year and I am looking forward to taking the next step in my career playing red and white ball cricket this season. I look forward to teaming back up with Paul Farbrace and contributing to Sussex's success," McAndrew highlighted the opportunity to work with Paul Farbrace again.

McAndrew recently featured for the Sydney Thunder for his eighth season in the Big Bash League, taking 13 wickets in the group stages to help the Thunder qualify for the play-offs.

He delivered career-best T20 bowling figures when taking 4-32 against Brisbane Heat, with 3 of those wickets coming in the final over to save the game against Sydney Thunder.

"The squad are really looking forward to welcoming Nathan to the group. Nathan is more than a capable batter, but it will be his bowling that will excite us. In T20 cricket he regularly bowls the pressure overs which takes courage and skill. For our T20 team to know we have someone who can be relied upon in these situations is very comforting," Sussex Bowling Coach, James Kirtley, said.

"In four-day cricket he runs in all day. His experience in England last year will pay dividends as his performances got better and better. It shows he can adapt and is willing to learn and coupled with a bowling engine, I am sure Nathan will be successful at Sussex," he added. (ANI)

